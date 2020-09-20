AICTE PG Scholarship 2020-21: Registration underway, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:15 IST

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for the postgraduate scholarship for 2020-21 academic session on its official website.

Candidates from AICTE recognized institutions with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) score are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme.

“AICTE in order to ensure development of technical education in India awards Post Graduate Scholarship of Rs. 12,400/- per month to full-time GATE/GPAT qualified students admitted to AICTE approved post graduate programs in AICTE approved Institutions/ University Departments,” reads the official notice.

The total duration of the scholarship is 24 months or for the duration of the course i.e. from the date of commencement of classes till the date of completion of the classes whichever is earlier.

Candidates who have qualified under the OBC (Creamy Layer) category are not eligible for the scholarship. However, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates will be required to submit certificates which are not more than one year old to process their applications for the programme.

Eligibility Criteria:

i) Candidate should have a valid GATE/ GPAT score at the time of admission.

ii) Candidate must be admitted as a full-time scholar.

iii) Candidate should be admitted in AICTE approved Institutions / University Departments.

iv) Candidates admitted in AICTE approved programs viz. Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture and Master of Pharmacy programs.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

For further queries, candidates are advised to contact AICTE helpline at 011-26131576-78,80 or send email at pgscholarship@aicte-india.org.