e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AICTE PG Scholarship 2020-21: Registration underway, here’s direct link to apply

AICTE PG Scholarship 2020-21: Registration underway, here’s direct link to apply

Candidates from AICTE recognized institutions with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) score are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All India Council for Technical Education. (Sourced )
All India Council for Technical Education. (Sourced )
         

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for the postgraduate scholarship for 2020-21 academic session on its official website.

Candidates from AICTE recognized institutions with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) score are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme.

“AICTE in order to ensure development of technical education in India awards Post Graduate Scholarship of Rs. 12,400/- per month to full-time GATE/GPAT qualified students admitted to AICTE approved post graduate programs in AICTE approved Institutions/ University Departments,” reads the official notice.

The total duration of the scholarship is 24 months or for the duration of the course i.e. from the date of commencement of classes till the date of completion of the classes whichever is earlier.

Candidates who have qualified under the OBC (Creamy Layer) category are not eligible for the scholarship. However, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates will be required to submit certificates which are not more than one year old to process their applications for the programme.

Eligibility Criteria:

i) Candidate should have a valid GATE/ GPAT score at the time of admission.

ii) Candidate must be admitted as a full-time scholar.

iii) Candidate should be admitted in AICTE approved Institutions / University Departments.

iv) Candidates admitted in AICTE approved programs viz. Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture and Master of Pharmacy programs.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For further queries, candidates are advised to contact AICTE helpline at 011-26131576-78,80 or send email at pgscholarship@aicte-india.org.

tags
top news
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Deadly ricin found in White House came from Canada
Haryana farmers eyeing highway blockade to oppose farm reform bills
Haryana farmers eyeing highway blockade to oppose farm reform bills
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP Preview – Two evenly-matched sides seek early momentum
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In