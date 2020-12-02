e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes: Deadline to register extended till December 31, check details

AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes: Deadline to register extended till December 31, check details

AICTE has extended the last date to apply for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship schemes till December 31.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes.
AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes.(Screengrab )
         

All India Council for Technical Education has extended the last date to apply for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship schemes till December 31. AICTE announced the extension of deadline on Twitter.

“#AICTEdge: Last date for #online applications under:- AICTE-Saksham scholarship scheme for specially-abled students has been extended till 31st Dec, 2020.!! Fresh Appl.: https://scholarships.gov.in Renewal Appl.: https://aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in,” AICTE said in the tweet.

 
tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In