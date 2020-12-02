AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes: Deadline to register extended till December 31, check details

education

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:47 IST

All India Council for Technical Education has extended the last date to apply for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship schemes till December 31. AICTE announced the extension of deadline on Twitter.

“#AICTEdge: Last date for #online applications under:- AICTE-Saksham scholarship scheme for specially-abled students has been extended till 31st Dec, 2020.!! Fresh Appl.: https://scholarships.gov.in Renewal Appl.: https://aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in,” AICTE said in the tweet.