AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 155 teaching vacancies on offer, apply before August 17

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:14 IST

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited online applications for the recruitment of professor, assistant professor, additional professor, and associate professor.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the teaching positions can apply online at aiimsbhopal.edu.in on or before August 17, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 teaching vacancies. Out of which, 64 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, 39 for Associate Professor, 33 for Professor, and 19 for Additional Professor in various departments.

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500. However, candidates must note that fees shall be paid on-line at the time of submission of application form. The application fee is required to be remitted online only. Any other mode of payment is not acceptable.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.