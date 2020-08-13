AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:21 IST

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: The online registration for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi recruitment to fill various junior resident vacancies will end on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 194 vacancies of Junior residents. Out of which 82 vacancies are for unreserved category, 50 for OBC, 31 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for ST category.

Educational Qualification:

1. Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

2. Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 30.06.2020 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 01.07.2017 to 30.06.2020 only will be considered.

3. DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.