AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card released at aiimsexams.org

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, on Friday, released the admit card for the AIIMS PG course (MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS) entrance examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11, 2020. In view of the pandemic, the institute has decided to conduct the examination in more than 150 cities spread across the country.

“The admit card has been modified. It will contain a declaration related to Covid-19. Please note that no-one shall be denied permission to appear for examination, unless it violates the directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) effective on the day of examination in relation to covid-19 and instructions mentioned in Prospectus and Admit Card for the same. The admit card shall have barcode for touch free entry,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

