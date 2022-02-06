Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2022: 132 senior resident posts on offer

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2022: The application process has begun on February 5 and the last date to submit the application form is February 15.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the google form link given in the notification at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.(HT file)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 08:48 PM IST
All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications in prescribed format to fill 132 vacancies of senior resident (non-academic). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the google form link given in the notification at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

The application process has begun on February 5 and the last date to submit the application form is February 15.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 132 vacancies out of which 39 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 12 vacancies are for EWS 44 vacancies are for the OBC category, 24 vacancies are for SC and 13 vacancies are for ST category.  

AIIMS Raipur recruitment educational qualification: A postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute is required. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be  45 years.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the general/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 800. The application fee for the PWBD category is exempted. Candidates can pay the fee through NEFT in the Account given below:

Name of the Bank Bank of India

Branch Tatibandh, Raipur

Name of Account Holder AIIMS, Raipur

Account No 936320110000024

IFSC BKID0009363

MICR code 492013010

Here is the direct link to apply

Candidates can check the notification below :

