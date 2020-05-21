AIMA MAT 2020 admit card for May 25 exam released at mat.aima.in
Candidates who have registered for the MAT 2020 exam can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.education Updated: May 21, 2020 18:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 on its official website.
AIMA will be conducting the MAT 2020 in online mode with students writing it from their home on May 25, 2020.
