AIMA MAT 2020 admit card for May 25 exam released at mat.aima.in

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:33 IST

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAT 2020 exam can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the MAT 2020 in online mode with students writing it from their home on May 25, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.