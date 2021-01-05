e-paper
AIMA MAT Result 2020 declared for December exam at mat.aima.in, here's direct link to check score

AIMA MAT Result 2020 declared for December exam at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link to check score

MAT Result 2020: All India Management Association (AIMA)has declared the MAT 2020 December Results. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam between December 2 and 21 in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode can check their results online at mat.aima.in.

Jan 05, 2021
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAT Result 2020: All India Management Association (AIMA)has declared the MAT 2020 December Results. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam between December 2 and 21 in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode can check their results online at mat.aima.in.

Steps to check AIMA MAT December Result 2020:

1) Visit the AIMA official website at aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT December 2020 result link

3) Click on MAT result December 2020 on the new page in the quick links section

4) Enter the registration Number, roll number and submit

5) MAT 2020 result will be displayed on screen

6) Take print out and save it on your computer.

Direct link to check MAT December 2020 Result

MAT is conducted four times in a year in February, May, September and December. The minimum qualification for appearing in MAT is graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent recognized degree. A final year student in any undergraduate course can also appear provisionally.

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

