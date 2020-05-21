e-paper
Kerala AKTU final semester exams new datesheet released at ktu.edu.in

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has released new datesheets for final semester exams on its official website at ktu.edu.in.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 17:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
AKTU final semester exams new datesheet released
AKTU final semester exams new datesheet released
         

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala has released new datesheets for final semester exams on its official website at ktu.edu.in. AKTU will conduct the B Tech eighth semester regular and supplementary exams from July 1. Moreover, the official notice reads that the S7 honours and MBA T5 exams that were scheduled to be held on March 16 will be conducted on June 26. The eighth semester of honours exams will be conducted on June 29.

The university will conduct the revaluation of B.Tech semester 7 supplementary exams on May 27, 28, and 29.

The university has also stated that the students who have moved out of their home towns during the coronavirus lockdown will be able to write their exams, except for MBA T5 exam, at any centre nearest to them.

The duration of exam has also been reduced to two hours and fifteen minutes. Earlier the duration was three hours. Also, there will be no change in question paper but the total marks will be reduced to 70.

Students who could not attend the S8 exams due to genuine reasons, will be given another chance in October, the notice reads.

