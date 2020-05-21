e-paper
Kerala AKTU MBA exam result 2020 declared at ktu.edu.in

Candidates who wish to apply for the copy of the answer scripts can register through the portal from May 23 till 28, 2020 by remitting a fee of Rs 500.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 17:48 IST
AKTU MBA exam result 2020. (Screengrab)
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Thursday declared the results of the MBA T3 (S) PT Exam Dec 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at ktu.edu.in.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, go to the student’s login section

3. Key in your credentials and login

4, The result will appear on the display screen.

