AKTU’s WhatsApp chat bot to answer queries of UPSEE aspirants

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:26 IST

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) launched a Whatsapp chat bot to answer queries of candidates appearing in the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 – a gateway for engineering colleges across Uttar Pradesh—on Thursday.

Candidates may get their queries answered by dialling the number +91 5222336810, university authorities said.

The entrance examination for the courses of B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, B.Des, MBA, MCA, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA of UPSEE is scheduled on September 20.

At the launch ceremony, vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak said, “The artificial intelligence driven WhatsApp chat bot will provide real time answers to the questions/queries related to UPSEE 2020 entrance exam.

“If a candidate raises a question through the registered mobile of UPSEE 2020, then the information will be made available within seconds. Candidates can get information related to the examination, application number, examination results and counselling at any time through the WhatsApp chat bot,” he said.

In the past years, thousands of questions relating to the UPSEE entrance exam were asked by candidates and it was difficult to answer for the helpline with immediate effect. But with the launch of the WhatsApp chat bot it will be possible to answer all questions immediately, he said.

Meanwhile, the results of the online entrance exam of MTech, M Arch, M Pharma, M Des and MURP of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020 of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University were declared on Thursday.

UPSEE coordinator Vineet Kansal said that about 1,700 candidates had appeared in the entrance examination for these exams, against which 1668 candidates have passed the entrance examination.