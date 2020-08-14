e-paper
AP CET 2020: Revised dates for EAMCET, PGCET and other exams announced, check here

education Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:20 IST
Amaravati
(PTI)
         

State Education Minister A Suresh said the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET would be held from September 17 to 25 (except 20), the Integrated CET on September 10 and 11.

The Post-Graduate CET would be held from September 28 to 30, Education CET on October 1 (forenoon) and Law CET (afternoon).

The AP PE CET would be conducted from October 2 to 5, the minister said.

These CETs were originally supposed to be conducted in July-August but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

