AP DSC Results 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to check final key, results when out

AP DSC Results 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to check final key, results when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP DSC Results 2025 News Live Updates: The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, ended the MEGA DSC recruitment examination 2025 on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Provisional answer keys for the test have been released and the final answer key and result are expected next. When released, candidates will be able to check the final answer key and result on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in....Read More

As per the schedule, AP MEGA DSC initial answer key was released on the second day after the last exam.

The AP DSC final answer key 2025 was scheduled to be out seven days from the last date of receiving the objections.

The result announcement was scheduled for the seventh day after the release of the final answer key.

The AP DSC 2025 recruitment examination is being held for 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Result 2025: How to download Mega DSC result when out

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the AP DSC result.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Check and download the result.