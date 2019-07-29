AP Gram Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Application begins for over 1 lakh vacancies

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh Gram/ Ward Sachivalayam has invited applications for over 1 lakh vacancies. The application process has started on July 27 and will end on August 10, 2019. Over 15 departments of Andhra Pradesh (rural and urban) have notified thousands of vacancies in each department.

The eligibility criteria for different posts varies from senior secondary school to post graduate degree. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification given on the website of AP gram sachivalayam at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held on September 1. The admit card will be provided three days before the exam.

Details of Vacancies:

RURAL

Panchayat Secretary Grade-V: -- 7040 vacancies

Village Revenue Officer-- 2880 vacancies

ANM / Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female) – GRADE-III 13540

AP Animal Husbandry Subordinate Services -- 9388

Fisheries subordinate services ----794

Village Horticulture Assistant ---4000

AP Agricultural subordinate services-- 6714

Village sericulture assistants --- 400

Mahila Police and women and child welfare assistant/ ward women and weaker sections protection secretary - 14944

Engineering Assistant (grade-3) village secretariat -- 11,158

Panchayat Secretary Grade VI (digital assistant) -- 11158

Village surveyor grade III in village secretariat --- 11158

Welfare and education assistant ----11158

URBAN

Ward administrative secretary in municipal ministerial subordinate service --- 3307

Ward amenities secretary grade II in AP Municipal engineering subordinate service- 3601

Ward sanitation & environment secretary (grade-ii) in AP municipal health subordinate service (general recruitment) 3648

Ward education & data processing secretary in AP municipal ministerial subordinate service (general recruitment) 3786

Ward planning & regulation secretary (grade-ii) in AP municipal town planning subordinate service (general recruitment) 3770

Ward welfare & development secretary (grade-ii) in AP urban poverty alleviation subordinate service (general recruitment) 3786

Click here to check vacancy wise notifications

Click here to apply online

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:48 IST