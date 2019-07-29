AP Gram Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Application begins for over 1 lakh vacancies
Andhra Pradesh Gram/ Ward Sachivalayam has invited applications for over 1 lakh vacancies. The application process has started on July 27 and will end on August 10, 2019. Over 15 departments of Andhra Pradesh (rural and urban) have notified thousands of vacancies in each department.
The eligibility criteria for different posts varies from senior secondary school to post graduate degree. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification given on the website of AP gram sachivalayam at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
The recruitment exam will be held on September 1. The admit card will be provided three days before the exam.
Details of Vacancies:
RURAL
Panchayat Secretary Grade-V: -- 7040 vacancies
Village Revenue Officer-- 2880 vacancies
ANM / Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female) – GRADE-III 13540
AP Animal Husbandry Subordinate Services -- 9388
Fisheries subordinate services ----794
Village Horticulture Assistant ---4000
AP Agricultural subordinate services-- 6714
Village sericulture assistants --- 400
Mahila Police and women and child welfare assistant/ ward women and weaker sections protection secretary - 14944
Engineering Assistant (grade-3) village secretariat -- 11,158
Panchayat Secretary Grade VI (digital assistant) -- 11158
Village surveyor grade III in village secretariat --- 11158
Welfare and education assistant ----11158
URBAN
Ward administrative secretary in municipal ministerial subordinate service --- 3307
Ward amenities secretary grade II in AP Municipal engineering subordinate service- 3601
Ward sanitation & environment secretary (grade-ii) in AP municipal health subordinate service (general recruitment) 3648
Ward education & data processing secretary in AP municipal ministerial subordinate service (general recruitment) 3786
Ward planning & regulation secretary (grade-ii) in AP municipal town planning subordinate service (general recruitment) 3770
Ward welfare & development secretary (grade-ii) in AP urban poverty alleviation subordinate service (general recruitment) 3786
Click here to check vacancy wise notifications
