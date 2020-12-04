e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP High Court Recruitment 2021: 55 vacancies of civil judge under direct recruitment on offer, here’s direct link

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: 55 vacancies of civil judge under direct recruitment on offer, here’s direct link

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hc.ap.nic.in on or before January 2, 2021, until 11:59pm.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP High Court Recruitment 2021.
AP High Court Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
         

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hc.ap.nic.in on or before January 2, 2021, until 11:59pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division), out of which 55 vacancies are to be filled under direct recruitment and 13 vacancies to be filled under recruitment by transfer.

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate needs to be practising as an Advocate for not less than three years as on December 3, 2020, is eligible to apply for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) under direct recruitment.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. However, the SC/ST candidates who are not the residents of Andhra Pradesh will have to pay the application fee of Rs 800 instead of Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In