AP PGECET 2020 application process begins at sche.ap.gov.in

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:58 IST

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam has invited online applications for the A.P. Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET-2020) for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2020-2021 on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the CET can apply online at sche.ap.gov.in on or before April 9, 2020.

Andhra University will be conducting the APPGECET-2020 from May 2 to 4, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state. The admit card for the said examination will be available to download from April 25, 2020, onwards. The CET will be held in two shifts, i.e, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OC/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while the SC/ST will have to pay Rs 500. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is April 9, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “ Fee Payment” and submit the registration fee

3.Go back, and click on the link that reads, “Fill Application form”

4.Provide all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents and submit the application form

5.Download the form and take its print out for future use.