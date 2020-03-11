e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / AP PGECET 2020 application process begins at sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2020 application process begins at sche.ap.gov.in

Andhra University will be conducting the APPGECET-2020 from May 2 to 4, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:58 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP PGECET 2020. (Screengrab)
AP PGECET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam has invited online applications for the A.P. Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET-2020) for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2020-2021 on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the CET can apply online at sche.ap.gov.in on or before April 9, 2020.

Andhra University will be conducting the APPGECET-2020 from May 2 to 4, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state. The admit card for the said examination will be available to download from April 25, 2020, onwards. The CET will be held in two shifts, i.e, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OC/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while the SC/ST will have to pay Rs 500. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is April 9, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “ Fee Payment” and submit the registration fee

3.Go back, and click on the link that reads, “Fill Application form”

4.Provide all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents and submit the application form

5.Download the form and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News