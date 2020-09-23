e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP PGECET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

AP PGECET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

AP PGECET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP PGECET admit card 2020.
AP PGECET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP PGECET admit card 2020: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the AP PGECET 2020 examination from September 28 to 30, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download the AP PGECET admit card 2020.

How to download the AP PGECET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET section click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP PGECET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In