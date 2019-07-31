AP SLPRB Police Constable Result: Final answer key, OMR sheets released at slprb.ap.gov.in

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:35 IST

Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) has released the final answer key and OMR sheets of the candidates who had appeared for the police constable and fireman recruitment exam that was held on March 17.

Candidates can check their answer keys online at slprb.ap.gov.in

The initial answer key was uploaded on the website on March 18, 2019. SLPRB had invited candidates to raise objection after which the final answer key was prepared considering 12 correct challenges, details of which can be checked in the official notice issued on the website.

Candidates have the option of request for “Verification” of paper by applying online and making payment of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only) separately through online and submitting for “verification” on website “www.slprb.ap.gov.in” in the following format.

This facility will be available from 30-07-2019 to 01-08-2019 till 05.00 PM and the candidates will be informed the result of “verification” through SMS and e-mail. In case of any improvement in marks, the fee submitted by such candidate will be refunded by SLPRB, Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 64575 candidates had appeared for the test out of which 58007 qualified.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:35 IST