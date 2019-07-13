AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared at bseap.org, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:52 IST

AP SSC supplementary result 2019: Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the result for its class 10th (SSC) supplementary exam 2019 on its official website bseap.org,

Candidates can login using their roll number.

Andhra Pradesh Board had earlier declared the AP SSC final result in the month of May in which 94.88% students had qualified. For those who could not qualify the exam were given another chance to appear for AP SSC supplementary exam that was conducted in the month of June.

How to check AP SSC Supplementary result 2019:

Visit the official website at bseap.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads AP SSC Result 2019

Click here to check your AP SSC Result 2019

Log-in using your roll number and submit

Your result will appear on screen

Download and take its print out.

