AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared at bseap.org, here’s how to check
Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the result for its class 10th (SSC) supplementary exam 2019 on its official website bseap.org,education Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:52 IST
Candidates can login using their roll number.
Andhra Pradesh Board had earlier declared the AP SSC final result in the month of May in which 94.88% students had qualified. For those who could not qualify the exam were given another chance to appear for AP SSC supplementary exam that was conducted in the month of June.
How to check AP SSC Supplementary result 2019:
Visit the official website at bseap.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads AP SSC Result 2019
Click here to check your AP SSC Result 2019
Log-in using your roll number and submit
Your result will appear on screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Jul 13, 2019 13:52 IST