APICET 2020 admit card to be released today at sche.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APICET 2020 admit card.
APICET 2020 admit card.(HT file )
         

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, will release the admit card for A.P. Integrated Common Entrance Test 2020 on September 3, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AP ICET 2020 exam will be able to download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

APICET 2020 examination is conducted for admission into the first year of MBA/MCA course and second year lateral entry into MCA course for the academic year 2020-21.

The AP ICET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 and 11, 2020.

How to download AP ICET 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “APICET 2020 admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The APICET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

