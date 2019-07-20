APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019 declared, main exam date revised

education

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result of the screening test for Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) recruitment exam. The Screening test for General Studies and Mental ability (Part–A) and Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas with special reference to Andhra Pradesh (Part B) for the post of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service was held on April 21.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of APPSC. Here is the direct link to go to the page where candidates can check district-wise roll number of candidates who have qualified for the AP Panchayat secretary main examination for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary(Grade-IV).

Candidates can click here to go to the login page for checking screening test result for panchayat secretary (Grade-IV) in AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service (General Recruitment-Group-III Services) Notification No.13/2018.

APPSC has also released the revised mains examination scheduled for Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) exam. The exam will be held on August 26. APPSC has also released the final answer key of the AP Panchayat Secretary examwhich can be checked by clicking here.

The screening test had 150 questions for 150 marks. 1/3rd of the marks were to be deducted for each wrong answer.

