APTET key 2018 published, check now and raise objections

APTET key 2018 was published on Sunday by Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2018) was held from February 21 to March 3 in all 13 districts of the state.

Steps to access the APTET answer key:

1) Go to the official website of AP Govt’s Commissioner of School Education at http://cse.ap.gov.in/DSE/

2) Click on the link for TET -2017 https://aptet.apcfss.in/

3) Click on the link for initial keys (in red) https://aptet.apcfss.in/TetKeys.jsp

4) Click on the link for initial answer keys for the subject required

5) The answer key will be displayed

The Commissioner of School Education has also released the question papers and module for raising objections along with the answer keys. Candidates can raise objection/s until March 9 by going to the login page.

Key in hall ticket number, date of birth, select paper, language, session and question number to raise objection/s.