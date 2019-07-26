Asia’s first virtual dissection table at Patna university

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:00 IST

Asia’s first animal virtual section table was installed at the constituent Bihar Veterinary College of Bihar Animal Sciences University, Patna. The table is installed at the department of body anatomy.

Dr. Rameshwar Singh Vice Chancellor of Bihar Animal Science University, who inaugurated the Virtual Dissection, said on the occasion, that it is a matter of pride for the entire Bihar state that the new technology is adopted at Bihar Animal Sciences University which is the first in Asia to acquire the service of this table.

“The gadget will be useful to understand animal body anatomy, atlas and surgery,” he said

He said that this tool is very useful for the field of medical education, not only in veterinary health but also in the field of human health sciences as well.

He advised students and teachers to use this device to a greater extent.

He directed director research to work together with research institutions located at Patna on one health (animal and human).

“The University is always ready to help if it could be of any use for human medical” he said.

Dean Bihar Veterinary College Dr. J.K. Prasad, Director Students Welfare Dr. Raman Kumar Trivedi, Finance comptroller G.C. Prasad, Head of the department of Animal Body Anatomy Dr. Sanjay Kumar Bharti, Dr. Manoj Kumar, college teachers and students were present on this occasion.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:35 IST