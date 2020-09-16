e-paper
Assam CEE admit card 2020 released at astu.ac.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at astu.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Assam CEE admit card 2020.
Assam CEE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE 2020) admit card on its official website.

The Assam CEE examination will be conducted on September 20, 2020, from 11 am to 2 pm, at various centres spread across the state. The results for which will be declared on or before September 30, 2020.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to check Assam CEE admit card 2020.

How to download Assam CEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CEE 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Assam CEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

