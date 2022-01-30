Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 dates released, notice here

Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 dates have been released. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 dates released, notice here
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:39 PM IST
New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission has released Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 dates. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination can check the exam dates on the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the examination will be conducted on February 21, 22, 23 and 27, 2022 across the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. To download the schedule candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020: How to download notice 

  • Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy for further need.

The list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admit card will be uploaded by February 2, 2022 and February 14, 2022 respectively on the official site of the Commission. No e-admit card will be sent to the candidates separately by post. Candidates can e-mail their queries to the mail id given in the official notice above from February 15 to 20, 2022. 

