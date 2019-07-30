Assam HSLC class 10th compartmental result 2019 declared by SEBA at sebaonline.org, direct link here

education

Assam HSLC Compartmental result: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the results of Assam High School Leave Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam. Candidates can check their results online at sebaonline.org.

The Assam HSLC Compartment exam was held in the month of July 2019.

The results of main exam was declared on May 15 after which a second chance was given to those students who flunked in a subject.

A total of 60.23% of the 3.36 lakh students who appeared in the main exam had cleared the hurdle. The pass percentage increased by over 4% from last year when 56.04% students managed to pass.

Thirty nine students managed to secure the top 10 positions with Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketa, Narayanpur bagging the first position securing 594 of 600 marks.

Chinmoy Hazarika of Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi of St. Mary’s High School, Guwahati came second with 593 marks.

Afreen Ahmed of Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan of St Mary’s High School, Guwahati came third with 591 marks each.

Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official websites of SEBA at sebaonline.org

On the left panel, click on the link that read HSLC Compartmental result 2019

Direct link to check Assam HSLC compartmental result 2019

Key in your roll number/other detail

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:30 IST