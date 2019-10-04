Assam TET 2019 application status released, admit card to be excepted soon at ssa.assam.gov.in

education

The department of elementary education, Assam has released the application status for Assam Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2019. Candidates who had applied for the examination can check their application status online at ssa.assam.gov.in.

If a candidate discovers any discrepancy in the application form, they can make corrections by approaching the concerned authorities in the department.

Earlier, the Assam TET was scheduled to be held on October 20, 2019, but now it will be conducted on November 10, 2019. The admit card for the examination is expected to be released soon.

Here’s the direct link to check the Application status of Assam TET 2019.

How to check the Application status

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘TET Advertisement, 2019,’ under Latest section appearing on the home page

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on any of the two links provided on the webpage

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Click on the ‘Application status,’ appearing on the page

7. Key in your Application number and check the application status.

