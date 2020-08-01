e-paper
Home / Education / Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre’s New Education Policy

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre’s New Education Policy

education Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Assam
         

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrte’s New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, a minister said on Saturday.

The panel, headed by the education department’s principal secretary, will be set up by next week.

“The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state,” Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference here.

The panel will be divided into several sub-groups to study and analyse the various facets of the new policy, he said.

The implementation of NEP will require certain structural reforms and the commitee will work towards ensuring a smooth transition, Sarma said.

“The Assam government welcomes the new policy, which is a historic step as it will bring about integration of different streams, art, culture and languages, particularly the regional languages,” the minister said.

Sarma also said that some of the reforms suggested in NEP have already been initated in the state.

It is a very liberal policy with education being imparted in the mother tongue or regional language till Class 5, universalisation of education till Class 12, students getting the oppurtunity to pursue inter-disciplinary subjects in college, stress on vocational studies, among others, he said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29.

