AUAT Result 2019 declared for PG and BEd courses, here’s how to check merit list
Aliah University (AU) has announced the results of Aliah University Admission Test (AUAT) 2019 for all PG and BEd courses.education Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:01 IST
Aliah University (AU) has announced the results of Aliah University Admission Test (AUAT) 2019 for all PG and BEd courses. The examinations for PG admissions were held on June 25 and 26 and the BEd admission test was held on June 27.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of Aliah University at aliah.ac.in.
Here is the direct link to go to the page for checking AUAT Result 2019 for PG and BEd courses.
AUAT Result 2019: Steps to check
Visit the official website of Aliha University at aliah.ac.in
Click on the link for AUAT 2019 on the top nav bar
For PG results, click on the link for PG resultson the new page that opens
Select course and click on View
Provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen
For BEd results, click on the link for the course for which result has to be seen
Result will appear on the screen
Download and take a print out.
First Published: Jul 31, 2019 15:01 IST