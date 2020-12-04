e-paper
AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 declared at aaccc.gov.in, here's direct link

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: Candidates who have registered for the round 1 of AYUSH counselling 2020 can check their results online at aaccc.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020.
AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) on Friday declared the provisional results of round 1 AYUSH counselling 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the round 1 of AYUSH counselling 2020 can check their results online at aaccc.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who will be shortlisted in the first round of counselling will have to report to the institute allotted to them and complete all admission formalities from December 5 to 12, 2020.

Direct link to check AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020.

How to check AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020:

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counseling 2020’

The AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

