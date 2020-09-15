e-paper
Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 214 vacancies begins tomorrow

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 214 vacancies begins tomorrow

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bankofindia.co.in on or before September 30, 2020.

Sep 15, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bank of India Recruitment 2020.
Bank of India Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the recruitment of various positions at Bank of India (BOI) will begin on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bankofindia.co.in on or before September 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 214 vacancies, out of which, 4 vacancies are for Economist, 2 for Statistician, 9 for Risk Manager, 60 for Credit Analyst, 79 for Credit Officers, 30 for IT (Fintech), 12 for IT (Data Analyst), 8 for IT (Info.Security), and 10 for Tech Appraisal.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850. For reserved category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 175.

The online examination will carry 175 questions and candidates will have to answer it in 150 minutes. The exam will have 50 questions each from the English language and general awareness with reference to the banking industry. The rest 75 questions will be from the professional knowledge section.

“Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview/GD, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. In case online test is conducted, the weightage (ratio) of Online Examination and interview will be 80:20. The combined final scores of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in Online Examination (marks obtained in General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Professional Knowledge paper) and Interview. A candidate should be found suitable both in the Online Examination and interview to be eligible for final selection,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

