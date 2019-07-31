BCECE UGEAC merit list out: Check rank card, online counselling schedule, seat matrix here

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:53 IST

BCECE UGEAC merit list 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) has released the merit list for under graduate engineering admission counselling (UGEAC) 2019 on its official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are now able to check their rank card online.

BCECE has also released the schedule of online counselling for UGEAC 2019, seat matrix and business rules for UGEAC admissions.

Candidates can check their rank card by logging in using their roll number to check their merit list on the official website.

The UGEAC merit list has the names of the candidates who are selected for admission in the government engineering college of Bihar for Bachelors of engineering and bachelors of technology courses.

How to check Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on Download UGEAC 2019 rank card link on the left panel of the homepage

Key in your UGEAC roll number and submit

Your BCECE UGEAC rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

ONLINE SCHEDULE OF COUNSELLING

1. Publication of merit list on Board’s Website ....................................................................... 29.07.2019

2. Seat Matrix and Business rule posting on website ............................................................ : 30.07.2019

3. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment .......................... : 01.08.2019

4. Mock Seat allotment result of choice filled upto 03.08.2019 .......................................... : 04.08.2019 (1.00 P.M.)

5. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking. ................... : 06.08.2019

6. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date ........................................ ... : 08.08.2019

7. Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round) ......................................................... : 08.08.2019 to 10.08.2019

8. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) .............................................. : 09.08.2019 to 11.08.2019

9. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date ................................................. : 13.08.2019

10. Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) ...................................................... : 14.08.2019 to 16.08.2019

11. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) .......................................... : 17.08.2019 to 19.08.2019

12. 3rd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date ...................................................... : 21.08.2019

13. Downloading of Allotment order (3rd Round)......................................................... : 21.08.2019 to 23.08.2019

14. Documents Verification and Admission (3rd Round)............................................. : 22.08.2019 to 24.08.2019

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 08:53 IST