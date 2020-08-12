BEL Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for project engineers on offer

education

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:11 IST

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Project Engineers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bel-india.in on or before August 26, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies of project engineers.

Candidates belonging to the general category should be not more than 28 years as on August 1, 2020. The upper age limit will be relaxable for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years. Candidates from PWD category having minimum 40% disability or more, will get 10 years’ relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have completed a full time (4 years) B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation /Medical Electronics / Medical Instrumentation. First Class is the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.