BHU UET 2020 admit card released at bhuonline.in, here's how to download

Candidates who have registered for the BHU UET 2020 can download their admit card online at bhuonline.in.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BHU UET 2020 admit card.
BHU UET 2020 admit card.(Screengrab)
         

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card for undergraduate entrance tests 2020 on its official website.

BHU will be conducting the undergraduate entrance tests 2020 from September 9 to 18, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring the hall ticket to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examinations.

Here’s the direct link to download the BHU UET 2020 admit card.

How to download BHU UET 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit card UET 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BHU UET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

