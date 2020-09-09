e-paper
BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released, check and raise objections now

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released, check and raise objections now

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key and challenge it by providing appropriate representations online at bhuonline.in on or before September 11, 2020, until 11 pm.

Sep 09, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BHU UET, PET answer key 2020.
BHU UET, PET answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: The Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday released the provisional answer key of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 and the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key and challenge it by providing appropriate representations online at bhuonline.in on or before September 11, 2020, until 11 pm.

For each objection raised, candidates are required to pay an online processing fee of Rs 100, which will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

The BHU UET and PET 2020 examinations were conducted on August 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31, 2020.

Direct link for BHU UET 2020 answer key.

Direct link for BHU PET 2020 answer key.

How to challenge BHU UET/PET 2020 answer key:

1. Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to challenge questions and answers UET/PET 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Select the examination

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The BHU UET/PET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

7. Select the question number from the drop down, you wish to challenge. After selecting the question, you will see different type of objections related to a question and its answer options. You may choose anyone or more than one objection area by clicking the check box

8. Click ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen

9. Click on ‘Pay Fee and Save your Claims’

10. Pay the processing fee

11. Submit

