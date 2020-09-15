e-paper
Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020.
Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020. (Screengrab )
         

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Tuesday released the admit card for Bihar B.Ed. 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar B.Ed. 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020.

How to download Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

