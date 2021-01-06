e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule released, registration to begin from Jan 8

Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule released, registration to begin from Jan 8

Bihar BCECE counselling 2020: According to the schedule, the online registration for BCECE counselling 2020 will begin on January 8, 2021.

education Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule.
Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule.(PTI file )
         

Bihar BCECE counselling 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on Tuesday released the schedule for BCECE counselling 2020 on its official website. According to the schedule, the online registration for BCECE counselling 2020 will begin on January 8, 2021.

Once the registration process begins, candidates who have been shortlisted in the BCECE examination 2020 will be able to apply for the counselling process online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on or before January 14, 2021.

The board will declare the BCECE provisional first round seat allotment results on January 21, 2021. The document verification and admissions for the candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of counselling will be held from January 22 to 26, 2021.

The BCECE provisional second round seat allotment results is scheduled to be announced on January 29, 2021. The document verification and admission process for second round of counselling will be conducted from January 30 to February 1, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official BCECE counselling 2020 schedule .

tags
top news
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In