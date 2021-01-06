Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule released, registration to begin from Jan 8

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:16 IST

Bihar BCECE counselling 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on Tuesday released the schedule for BCECE counselling 2020 on its official website. According to the schedule, the online registration for BCECE counselling 2020 will begin on January 8, 2021.

Once the registration process begins, candidates who have been shortlisted in the BCECE examination 2020 will be able to apply for the counselling process online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on or before January 14, 2021.

The board will declare the BCECE provisional first round seat allotment results on January 21, 2021. The document verification and admissions for the candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of counselling will be held from January 22 to 26, 2021.

The BCECE provisional second round seat allotment results is scheduled to be announced on January 29, 2021. The document verification and admission process for second round of counselling will be conducted from January 30 to February 1, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official BCECE counselling 2020 schedule .