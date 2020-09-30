e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar BEd CET results 2020 expected today, here’s how to check

Bihar BEd CET results 2020 expected today, here’s how to check

Bihar BEd CET results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam will be able to check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar BEd CET results 2020.
Bihar BEd CET results 2020.(Screengrab)
         

Bihar BEd CET results 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga is expected to declare the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) result 2020 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam will be able to check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The varsity conducted the Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination on September 22, 2020. Earlier on September 24, the varsity had released the provisional answer key for Bihar BEd CET 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 27, 2020.

How to check Bihar BEd CET results 2020:

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar BEd CET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for further reference.

tags
top news
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In