Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020 soon, few things you should know now

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 soon, few things you should know now

BSEB Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 is expected to be declared soon. Here are few important things you should know before the Bihar matric result is declared.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 update
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 update(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of the class 10 examination on Friday at around 6 pm on its official website. Students can check Bihar Board class 10 examination results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after its declaration.

Last year toppers mostly from SAV

Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui had topped the BSEB Class 10th examination 2019. He had scored 97.2%. Out of the top 10 students in the merit list, 9 were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui.

Last year’s pass percentage vs Pass percentage in 2018

Last year, the Bihar Board 10th Result was declared on April 6 in which 80.73% of students passed. The pass percentage was 11.84% higher than the 2018 BSEB matric pass percentage of 68.89%.

How to choose stream after results are out

Students should choose their stream of studies based on their interest. If a students likes arts he should arts in Class 11. Many students who don’t select subjects according to their liking face difficulties later on in life. However, candidates should also try and understand what is the scope of that subject in the future and how will they plan their career.

Some details about the BSEB 10th examination

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board class 10 examinations from February 17 to 24, in which around 15 lakh students appeared. Last year a total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric board exam. Out of which, 8 lakh 42 thousand 888 candidates had appeared in first sitting while in the second sitting 8 lakh 17 thousand 722 candidates appeared.

Click here for full coverage on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

