Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: What to expect from BSEB Matric Result 2020

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:30 IST

Bihar school examination board is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 at around 6pm on Friday. The result will be declared on the official websites of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online.

Over 15 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for their results.

Let’s look back at the previous years’ trends to get an idea of what we can expect from the results this year.

BSEB always releases a press note regarding the announcement of result at least an hour before declaring the result. In the past years, Bihar board used to to hold a press conference to announce the results. However, this year there will be no press conference due to to the coronavirus pandemic. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore along with an official of Education department used to jointly release the results and activate the result links in the press conference itself. However this year the board officials will activate the result links from their office after which the students will be able to check their results online.

In the year 2018, the pass percentage was 68 which rose to 80.73 in the year 2019. This year also we can expect a better result mainly because the students who had taken the exam were very happy with question paper. Many of them found the questions very easy and hoped to score well in the exam.

Toppers of Bihar Board:

Toppers of Bihar board 10th exam result can get various prizes and scholarships like previous years. In the year 2019 the first rank holder had got a scholarship of rupees 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle device. The second rank holder had got a scholarship of rupees 75000 along with a laptop and a Kindle device. Candidates who were between rank 4 and 10 had also got a scholarship of rupees 1200 per month for 2 years after getting enrolled in an intermediate School or college.

However the final decision regarding scholarship and prices will be announced when the result is declared. BSEB has already verified the toppers who have made it to the the top 10 rank list. They were interviewed through video conferencing this year by a panel of subject experts constituted by the board.

Every year BSEB used to to call the toppers to the board office in Patna for their verification. Bihar board usually declares the result after the toppers verification is complete. According to reports the toppers verification process has already been completed and the result will be declared anytime soon. However, the board has not given any update as of now regarding the toppers verification or the date and time of declaration of result.

Candidates are advised to be patient and stay away from any rumour.