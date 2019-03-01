Bihar Board Exam 2019: Answer Key for objective questions to release tomorrow, here are the details

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam answer key will be released on its official website tomorrow i.e, March 2. The question papers of all subjects of Arts, Science and Commerce had 50% objective questions for which candidates were given OMR sheets.

Candidates are advised to download the answer keys once it is released and then tally their answers. Candidates can raise objections from March 2 to 5 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here’s how to download BSEB answer key:

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Find the answer key link given on the homepage

Click on the relevant paper for which you want to see the answer key

A PDF will open

Download and check your answers.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 13:17 IST