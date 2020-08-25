e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 released at ofssbihar.in

Bihar BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 released at ofssbihar.in

Students who have applied for BSEB intermediate admissions can check the cut-off list online at ofssbihar.in.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the second cut-off list of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for BSEB intermediate admissions can check the cut-off list online at ofssbihar.in.

The board released the first cut-off list on August 7, 2020. The enrollment for BSEB OFSS 2nd cut-off list 2020 candidates will be done from August 25 to 29, 2020. The Bihar board will release the third merit list after August 29.

Direct link to check BSEB OFSS second cut-off list.

The Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) enables students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools affiliated and recognized with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

How to check BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020:

Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Details of Second Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks – Stream wise 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the district for which you have applied and click on “Show” button

The BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020 will appear on the display screen

