Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 declared, check result here

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The main examination was conducted from July 24 to July 28, 2022.

A total of 691 candidates have been selected for appointment to the posts. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open and check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have qualified the mains written examination will be called for interview round. The interview round will comprise of 100 marks questions out of which candidates will have to score 35 marks to pass the examination. Candidates who will qualify the interview round will be called for appointment.

The registration process was started on March 12 and ended on March 28, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 221 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.