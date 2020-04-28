e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BITSAT 2020 registration process, exam dates extended due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

BITSAT 2020 registration process, exam dates extended due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the BITSAT 2020 online at bits-pilani.ac.in on or before the extended deadline until 5 pm.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BITSAT 2020. (Screengrab)
BITSAT 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Monday extended the last date to submit the online applications for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 till May 5 due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the BITSAT 2020 online at bits-pilani.ac.in on or before the extended deadline until 5 pm.

Earlier, the BITSAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 25, which now will be held after May 24, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

“Under the circumstances, the BITSAT-2020 examination, earlier scheduled during May 16–25, 2020, shall be held after May 24, 2020. The new test dates, along with other changes in the schedule for admissions, shall be announced later on this website (www.bitsadmission.com). All are advised to check this website for updates. We will also communicate individually through email wherever possible,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News