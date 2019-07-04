BJP, AAP lock horns over vacancies in teaching staff

Accusing Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party of doing politics over government schools under them, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that 70 per cent posts of principals and 51 per cent posts of teachers are vacant in the schools, with the AAP saying the recruitment is handled by the Delhi LG.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta highlighted before the media about the dismal performance of the students of the Delhi government schools and said that while the average pass percentage of Class 10 in private schools of Delhi was 93.18 per cent, that in Delhi government schools was 71.58 per cent. “It is also much below the national average of 91.10 per cent.”

He also said 75 per cent of the students in Class 10 and 12 scored below 60 per cent, while presenting a report on Delhi government school.

“There are many vacancies in key teaching and non-teaching positions - a huge gap persists in the sanctioned and filled positions both among the teaching and non-teaching staff in Delhi government schools,” Gupta said.

Reacting to Gupta’s statement, AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the recruitment in Delhi government are handled by LG appointed by the Centre.

“We are really thrilled that BJP and its related organisations have started thinking about the education system. However, I am surprised that the so-called think tank does not know that all the recruitment in Delhi government are handled by BJP’s L-G,” Bharadwaj said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:54 IST