AP Inter 2nd year Result 2021 declared at bie.ap.gov.in, direct link for scores

AP Inter 2nd year Result 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, has announced the AP Inter Results 2021 for second-year students on its official website.

The Andera Pradesh intermediate 2nd-year results were released by State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi.

AP Inter results Live Updates

Students can check their results online at bie.ap.gov.in. or various result hosting portals.

This year due to the Covid crisis in the state government cancelled the class 12th examination. As per the evaluation criteria decided by the board, the Class 12 student’s marks will be based on the performance of students in Class 10 and Class 11.

AP inter result 2021 declared: Important points

The marks scored in the top three subjects of Class 10 would be given 30% weightage, while the remaining 70% will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. To prepare the Inter result, 30% of the marks from Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science, and Math.

Direct link to check the AP Inter 2nd general result 2021

Direct link to check the AP Inter 2nd vocational result 2021

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result: How to check

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2021

Key in your credentials and log in

Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 score will appear on the screen

Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet and take its printout.