AP Inter Result 2023 Live: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results today
- AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their marks online on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce Intermediate first year (Class 11) and Intermediate second year (Class 12) final exam results today, April 26. Students can check AP Inter results on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in and on examresults.ap.nic.in.
As per a press release, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce these results at 5 pm. After that, students can check it on the official websites.
AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their marks online. When available, the direct link to view results will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates on AP Inter results 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:50 AM
AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: When can students check marks online?
BIEAP will hold a press conference to announce Inter results. It is scheduled for 5 pm. Soon after that, students can check their marks online at bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
-
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:34 AM
AP Inter results 2023: Education minister to announce results
As per information available, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana is going to announce Inter results at a press conference scheduled for 5 pm.
-
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:21 AM
BIEAP Inter results 2023: Date and time
AP Inter result 2023 date: April 26
AP Inter result 2023 time: 5 pm.
-
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:21 AM
AP Inter result 2023: 1st, 2nd year results together
BIEAP is going to announce both 1st and 2nd year final exam results together. These results will be declared today.
-
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 08:16 AM
AP Inter results 2023 today
BIEAP is going to announce AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year results 2023 today, April 26.