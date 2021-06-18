Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bengal Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared in July: CM
board exams

Bengal Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared in July: CM

The state government had, on June 7, cancelled both the exams this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to announce the evaluation pattern this afternoon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:51 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

The West Bengal government would declare the results for the Class 10 and 12 state board exams in July, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to announce the evaluation pattern for the two board exams this afternoon.

“The evaluation pattern would be announced on Friday. Results would be declared in July,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The state government had, on June 7, cancelled both the exams this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. All the educational institutions are closed in the state.

Also Watch | ‘Governor involved in conspiracy to disturb Bengal’: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

Around 1.2 million students were scheduled to sit for the madhyamik (Class 10 board exams) and around 1 million students were scheduled to take the higher secondary (Class 12 board exams) this year.

Both the Central Board of Secondary Education, and The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday got the Supreme Court’s approval for their assessment plan for Class 12 students and said the results will be declared by July 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP