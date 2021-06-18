Bengal Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared in July: CM

The West Bengal government would declare the results for the Class 10 and 12 state board exams in July, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to announce the evaluation pattern for the two board exams this afternoon.

“The evaluation pattern would be announced on Friday. Results would be declared in July,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The state government had, on June 7, cancelled both the exams this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. All the educational institutions are closed in the state.

Around 1.2 million students were scheduled to sit for the madhyamik (Class 10 board exams) and around 1 million students were scheduled to take the higher secondary (Class 12 board exams) this year.

Both the Central Board of Secondary Education, and The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday got the Supreme Court’s approval for their assessment plan for Class 12 students and said the results will be declared by July 31.