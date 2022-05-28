Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Board 10th compartment Results 2022 out, here's how to check

BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 10th Compartmental-cum-Special Examination 2022 results.
(Santosh Kumar )
Published on May 28, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on May 28 released the result of Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the BSEB Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination can check the result on the bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

A total of 13,305 students passed the Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination. The overall pass percentage is 23.20 percent.

The matric, 10th compartment test was taken by over 57,000 (57,353) students, including 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students.

Bihar Board 1oth compartment Result: How to check

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

Look for the result link BSEB Matric Compartmental results

Key in your credentials and log in

Your BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

 

